Tractor-trailer driver charged after crash with SUV on Rt. 13

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — A driver was seriously injured when their SUV was hit by a tractor trailer on Route 13 in Northampton County on the Eastern Shore, according to Virginia State Police.

Northbound lanes on Route 13 have reopened by Brickhouse Drive in the Nassawadox/Exmore area, police said around 12 p.m.

The tractor-trailer drove too close to the Ford Expedition and rear-ended it. The crash also created an oil spill on the road.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, James Edward Jarvis Jr., of New Bern, N.C., has been charged for following too close behind the SUV, police said.

