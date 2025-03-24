Second victim, a 24-year-old woman, dies following Accomac convenience store shooting

ACCOMAC, Va. — A second victim has died following a shooting at a convenience store in Accomac last week, police confirmed to WTKR News 3 Monday.

The victim, a 24-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the shooting at a Shore Stop on Lankford HIghway Thursday. She died Saturday.

Devon Wharton, 44, of Onancock, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon, the sheriff's office says.

Deputies were sent to the store around 5:30 a.m. following a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they found a man and woman who had been shot.

Pradipkumar Ratilal Patel, 56, of Accomac, died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Patel and his daughter worked at the store, the sheriff's office confirmed to WTKR News 3.