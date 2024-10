ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State police responded to a crash that left one man dead.

Officers responded to a call around 6:29 p.m. Monday evening in which a car crashed into a two story brick house.

The man was unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene. Police said that neither speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

This is an active investigation and News 3 will update this article as new information becomes available.