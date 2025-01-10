Two shot, one fatally, in Eastville Thursday night

EASTVILLE, Va. — Two men were shot — one fatally — at an intersection in Eastville Thursday evening, Virginia State Police said Friday.

One of the victims, Vantrell Williams, 22, from Richmond, died at Norfolk Sentara General Hospital; the other victim, who sustained life-threatening injuries, was not immediately identified.

When troopers arrived at the intersection of Pauline Street and Seaside Road around 8 p.m., they found one of the victims on scene; the other was taken to Shore Stop in Nassawadox by family, and both were flown to Sentara.

Virginia State Police are investigating this case but do not believe there is any continuing threat to the public.