Virginia State Police establishes new Homeland Security Division

In an effort to enhance the state’s ability to address evolving threats, the Virginia State Police has established a new Homeland Security Division (HSD), aimed at securing the Commonwealth from both domestic and international dangers. This move comes as part of a broader strategy to improve collaboration across state, local, tribal, and federal agencies in identifying and addressing criminal and terrorist threats.

Since its inception in 2005, the Virginia Fusion Center (VFC) has been a critical component of Virginia’s threat detection and intelligence sharing efforts. Housed within the Virginia State Police, the VFC processes and analyzes information about criminal and suspicious activities, providing essential data to stakeholders across various levels of government to safeguard citizens, businesses, and visitors in the state.

The new Homeland Security Division will build upon the foundation laid by the VFC, expanding its capabilities to tackle emerging threats. The division is organized into two sections: Collection and Analytical. The Analytical Section will focus on processing intelligence related to both domestic and international threats, while the Collection Section will enhance efforts to protect critical infrastructure, intervene against targeted violence, and collaborate with private and public sector partners.

The VFC will be integrated into the Analytical Section, where it will continue its role in managing the 24/7 Watch Center, which handles tip intake, suspicious activity reports, and information requests. To address the increasingly complex landscape of threats—ranging from human trafficking to cybercrime—the VFC has expanded its staffing, adding more analytical personnel to its team.

“We must continuously evolve as criminals adapt and the scope of threats grows,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, Terrance C. Cole. “The creation of the Homeland Security Division reinforces Governor Youngkin’s commitment to protecting Virginians from all threats, both domestic and abroad.”

The HSD will also bolster existing partnerships with a wide range of agencies, including state organizations such as the Virginia Departments of Corrections and Emergency Management, as well as the Virginia National Guard. On the federal level, the division will continue its collaborations with agencies like the FBI, DEA, ATF, FEMA, and the Department of Homeland Security. Internationally, the HSD maintains relationships in more than ten countries, facilitating the exchange of global intelligence to address security concerns both at home and abroad.

Virginia State Police’s interim Superintendent, Lieutenant Colonel Matthew D. Hanley, emphasized that the establishment of the HSD reflects a forward-thinking approach to security in the Commonwealth. “The rapidly evolving threats from both foreign and domestic actors require us to use new strategies, advanced technologies, and additional resources,” Hanley said. “The Homeland Security Division will ensure that Virginia remains resilient and secure as we face an ever-changing landscape of threats.”

With this new division in place, Virginia is further solidifying its commitment to keeping residents and visitors safe, ensuring that the Commonwealth’s public safety infrastructure is prepared for the challenges of the future.