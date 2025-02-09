Watch Now
Woman and 2 children seriously injured in Eastern Shore crash

Virginia State Police
A woman and two children were seriously injured in a head-on collision on the Eastern Shore.

Virginia State Police say that just after 8 a.m. Saturday, February 8, they were called to a crash on Route 13 at Keller Pond Road in Accomack County.

Investigators believe a propane truck was going southbound on Rt. 13 when the driver, 52-year-old Christopher Matthews lost control due to road conditions. The truck crossed the median and hit a car head-on.

The truck ended up in a ditch and Matthews suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Those in the car were seriously injured, police say. 38-year-old Loida Tema, of Parksley, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. A 10-year-old was rushed to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters. A 14-year-old was flown to John Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore.

At this time, there is no update on their conditions.

Virginia State Police are still investigating.

