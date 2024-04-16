Construction worker charged for bringing gun onto Gloucester High School property: Sheriff's Office

An 18-year-old construction worker brought a firearm onto Gloucester High School property Tuesday morning, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office.

Travis Sentel Evans Jr., 18, of Virginia Beach has been charged with multiple offenses related to the incident, which the sheriff's office says stemmed from dispute at a construction site on the school's property.

Evans Jr. and his father, Travis Sentel Evans, were involved in an argument between multiple co-workers at the site, the sheriff's office said.

Evans Jr. has been charged with carrying a firearm on public school property, brandishing a firearm on school property, carrying a concealed weapon, removing, altering or destroying a firearm serial number, and possession of marijuana on public school property. He is being held without bond.

Evans, 44, was also taken into custody "due to behavior that occurred during his son's arrest" and charged with disorderly conduct.

We will update this story as we learn more.