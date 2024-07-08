Man dies trying to help child swept out by current in Gloucester's Ware River

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — A man died after trying to help a child in the Ware River on Friday, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says around 3:15 p.m., people were swimming in the area of a sandbar when the current swept a child out into deeper water. A man tried to help the child but also got swept away by the current, the sheriff's office says.

A boat saw the swimmers in trouble and pulled them onto their vessel, the sheriff's office says.

The child was not injured, the sheriff's office says. However, the man was taken to the hospital and died, the sheriff's office added.

The man has been identified by the sheriff's office as 57-year-old Hai Paul Tran from Raleigh.

The sheriff's office suspects the cause of death was drowning, but deputies are still waiting for results from the medical examiner.