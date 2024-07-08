3-year-old dies after falling in swimming pool in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. — A 3-year-old from Hampton died on Sunday after falling into a swimming pool and drowning in Gloucester, according to deputies.

Deputies in Gloucester said they were called to the 3100 block of Pond Lane on Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. after reports of a suspected drowning.

Watch related: Water safety emphasized ahead of Memorial Day and summer swim season

MEMORIAL SAFETY TIPS

On scene, they learned that the 3-year-old had fallen into a pool during a party.

Gloucester Fire and Rescue attempted life-saving measures before taking the child to hospital.

The child was later flown to CHKD in Norfolk where they passed away.