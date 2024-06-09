Driver killed, child hospitalized in rollover crash in Gloucester: VSP

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — A driver was killed and a 7-year-old boy was hospitalized in a vehicle crash Saturday evening in Gloucester County, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers said a 1997 Acura CL heading north on Route 17 went off the highway into the median, crashing into a 2021 Ford EcoSport. The crash caused the Acura to roll onto its roof.

The driver of the Acura, 39-year-old Amber Velez, of Gloucester, who was thrown from the vehicle, died at the scene, troopers said in a release.

A 7-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the car, was flown to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk with non-life-threatening injuries.