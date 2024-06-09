Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityGloucester County

Actions

Driver killed, child hospitalized in rollover crash in Gloucester: VSP

Top Stories - Sunday June 8
Virginia State Police
Posted at 9:06 PM, Jun 08, 2024

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — A driver was killed and a 7-year-old boy was hospitalized in a vehicle crash Saturday evening in Gloucester County, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers said a 1997 Acura CL heading north on Route 17 went off the highway into the median, crashing into a 2021 Ford EcoSport. The crash caused the Acura to roll onto its roof.

Watch: Drive hospitalized after crash into water off I-264

Person injured after crashing into body of water: VSP

The driver of the Acura, 39-year-old Amber Velez, of Gloucester, who was thrown from the vehicle, died at the scene, troopers said in a release.

A 7-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the car, was flown to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk with non-life-threatening injuries.

More stories from Williamburg/Jamestown/Yorktown

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway