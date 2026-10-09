'50 rounds were recovered:' Hampton detectives reveal new details in plea for help solving August homicide

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Department was asking for help Friday solving a homicide police say happened in the parking lot of the Newmarket shopping center.

Audio from a 911 dispatcher captures the moment police were called to the parking lot around 1:45 a.m. August 16 for a reported shooting.

“Fifty rounds were recovered," Hampton police detective Jaquan Loney said as he walked through the part of the parking lot where the shooting happened.

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Twenty-five-year-old Kamaar Robinson died. Friday, police shared photos of him they said his family shared with them.

“The scene was very chaotic," Hampton police detective Jamie Perigny said.

A second person was also injured. Detectives said they have talked to them but wouldn’t say Friday what that person said.

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“We do know that there was a large amount of people out here in the parking lot at the time the shots were fired. That is why we’re asking to see if anybody can assist us in any observations or anything else that they may have seen or heard," Perigny explained.

Detectives would also not go into detail about the guns they say they recovered from the scene.

In the dispatch audio, a dispatcher says a suspect is in custody. So, News 3 asked about that Friday. Police said the dispatcher may have actually been referring to someone who was detained, but as of Friday the detectives did not have any suspects.

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“We did speak to multiple individuals that night and everyone that was on scene was eventually released," said Loney.

Because of the number of rounds fired, detectives suspected there were multiple shooters. Why the shooting happened, and why the victims were in the parking lot, was unclear Friday.

“We do believe the suspects and victim may have been known to one another," Loney said.

If you have any information, call Hampton police at 757-727-6111 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at P3Tips.com.

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