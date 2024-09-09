A look through the damage from a standoff at a Hampton pawn shop and gun range

HAMPTON, Va — Andrew Clapp, general manager of Superior Pawn and Gun in Hampton, showed News 3 inside the business's gun range Monday. The range was the center of an hours-long standoff Friday.

“This is where the suspect fell through the ceiling," Clapp said, pointing to a hole in the ceiling.

Police say the suspect is 34-year-old Kenneth Jones. after the hours-long standoff ended. Police took him out of the building and gave him water, before taking him to jail.

He is facing two burglary charges, felony vandalism, grand larceny, and possession of burglarious tools. Police say he stole a new Toyota from Classic Toyota Hampton on West Mercury Boulevard just after 3 a.m. Friday before attempting to burglarize the pawn shop a few hours later.

As News 3 has reported, officers went to the pawn shop early Friday morning for a report of a burglary.

When they got there, police say someone outside the business saw them and went inside and that’s when the standoff began.

“Of course it’s frustrating, because you’re here to serve the community," said Clapp.

While the pawn shop was open Monday, the gun range was closed. Clapp said having the range unusable this time of year makes it even worse.

“This is when it starts to pick up, when people really start to come here a lot and shoot," Clapp explained.

How long the range will be closed was unclear Monday, but Clapp said they were talking with contractors about fixing the damage.

Aside from multiple holes in the ceiling, a back door police broke to get inside, will have to be replaced.

“It was already pretty much Fort Knox in here, so it’ll be Fort Knox 2.0," Clapp said.

No one was injured in Friday's standoff.

Former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said ever since Michael Brown was shot and killed by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014, public perception of law enforcement has been under the spotlight.

“We’ve done very well in a sense that we recognize that we’re being watched. We recognize that we want to be transparent," said Boone.

Boone said that transparency has helped improve training and community relations.

On social media, people have praised the officers who responded Friday for how they handled the situation.

“It does a tremendous boost for morale," Boone said.

News 3 reached out to Hampton Police Monday for comment. The police department said in a statement the department is committed to providing the highest quality of service.

"The Hampton Police Division is committed to providing the highest quality service. We are thankful for each of our law enforcement partners' efforts in this incident and proudly commend our own for their professionalism. Our officers brought this high-risk situation to a peaceful resolution without injury to themselves or the offender. This is our everyday expectation, and we pride ourselves on continuing our Tradition of Excellence." Hampton Police Department

Clapp said he, too, commends the officers for how they treated the suspect.

“He’s still a human being. One hundred percent, SWAT officers and the police department did their absolute best so they deserve high praise for it," Clapp said.

As of Monday, the suspect was scheduled to be in court September 11.