Man charged with barricading students in Suffolk school incompetent to stand trial: attorneys

SUFFOLK, Va. — A preliminary hearing set for Tuesday morning for Vontrail Thorpe, the man charged with trespassing into Kilby Shores Elementary School in Suffolk and trapping children in the bathroom, did not proceed because he has been found incompetent to stand trial, according to attorneys in court.

Thorpe’s attorney, public defender Ronilee Gomez, and Suffolk prosecutor Donald Gayle said in court Tuesday that a mental evaluation report last week revealed Thorpe is unfit to stand trial.

Subsequently, the judge ordered mental restoration services for Thorpe, which will be reviewed at a competency hearing on October 29.

Thorpe’s attorney requested outpatient services, with the option to transfer to hospitalization if needed. The judge said she would enter an order for treatment.

Thorpe is still in custody, but his appearance in court Tuesday was waived.

The events leading up to Thorpe being arrested and charged were captured on surveillance video, which News 3 obtained through a FOIA request.

Video of the incident— captured on June 14, the last day of school—shows a man slipping past a teacher who was holding the door open for students going outside for recess. Once inside, the man shuts the door and runs into a girls' bathroom. Police say there were two students inside the bathroom.

Teachers, school staff and the principal are seen in the video trying to get the door open, and there are several moments where they almost pry the door open entirely but never fully.

The video shows that six minutes passed before a Suffolk police officer arrived to help get the man out. Vontrail Thorpe, the man presumed to be in the video, was then arrested and charged.

The harrowing incident and News 3’s subsequent investigations have raised questions about school security and student safety.

"We have drills for everything. We have active shooter drills, we have fire drills. We do all these things but we don't have an intruder drill," Suffolk teacher Sarah Hutzler told News 3.

The incident has also sparked conversation about transparency from school district leaders regarding school security measures. At the first Suffolk school board meeting since the last day of school—nearly a month after the intruder entered Kilby Shores—community members voiced concerns over the lack of communication from the superintendent and school board chair about plans to improve safety at the school following the incident.

At the school board meeting, Suffolk Public Schools Superintendent Dr. John B. Gordon said the district and board will not discuss safety measures in the public eye. He has also criticized News 3 for asking how the school division planned to improve safety at Kilby Shores. However, a News 3 review of public school board meetings revealed Dr. Gordon and the board routinely discussed school safety, including improvements needed throughout the district.

News 3 investigator Jessica Larche interviewed Tyron Riddick and Dr. DawnMarie Brittingham, two school board members of the Suffolk Public Schools division. Both asserted that communication from division leadership with the community about improving safety is critical, especially following the intruder incident.

"I have people in my borough who have been reaching out to me over and over again about," Hey, what happened? How are we keeping our kids safe?” said Riddick.

