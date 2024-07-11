Intruder incident at Kilby Shores Elem. in Suffolk expected to come up at school board meeting

SUFFOLK, Va. — On Thursday night, Suffolk Public Schools is having its first school board meeting since an intruder got inside Kilby Shore Elementary School about a month ago on June 14.

The incident, which happened on the last day of school, is expected to come up in the meeting.

Police say the intruder wasn’t armed and no one was hurt. However, video of the incident — first obtained by News 3 — shines a light on security gaps at the school.

The video shows a staff member holding a door for students going outside when a man comes running from around the backside of the school and slips inside while the door is still open. He shuts the door and runs into a girl's bathroom with two students inside. The video shows that eight minutes passed before an officer arrived to help get the man out.

Vontrail Thorpe, the man presumed to be in the video, is now facing trespassing and abduction charges.

On Thursday afternoon, hours before the meeting, News 3's John Hood showed the video to educators who feel changes need to be made before the start of next school year.

"We have drills for everything. We have active shooter drills, we have fire drills. We do all these things but we don't have an intruder drill. We can treat that similar to someone entering the building or whatnot but I think we've been blind to that happening and I think this brought it to light that this is one thing that we need to add to that list," said Suffolk teacher Sarah Hutzler.

The superintendent and school board have refused to answer our questions about plans to address the gaps in safety at Kilby Shores seen in the video.

News 3's Jay Greene is inside Suffolk City Hall as tonight's school board meeting gets underway. This article will be updated accordingly with new information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.