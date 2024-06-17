Parents react to Suffolk elementary school intruder on last day of school

SUFFOLK, Va. — School is now out for Suffolk students, but the last day of school was terrifying for some students and faculty alike.

On June 14, an unauthorized man made his way into Kilby Shores Elementary School while school was still in session.

"We had to go do some things and then I started getting flooded with calls," Blair Davis, who is a parent of a student at Kilby Shores Elementary, said.

Davis said on Friday she decided to let her daughter start summer early by missing the last day of school since it was only a half day.

While the two were out Friday afternoon, Blair said she got a call and learned something was going on.

"At that time the recorded call came in saying that it was just an unauthorized person," Davis said.

That unauthorized person was 42-year-old Vontrail Thorpe.

John Hood

School principal Lorri Banks sent a letter out to parents that said students and staff were leaving the building for recess when the intruder entered the building.

She said staff immediately noticed the man and the school was placed on lockdown while police were called.

Police received the call at 11:32 a.m. and were at the school within two minutes where they found Thorpe in a bathroom with students.

At 11:40 a.m. Thorpe was arrested and is facing several charges which includes two counts of abduction, trespassing, and possession of drugs on school property, according to Suffolk Police.

"Well it's terrifying and I say that because this school, this community, this neighborhood nothing like that ever happens," Davis said. "This is a very safe community."

John Hood

Davis said while she loves her daughter's school, she feels changes are coming next school year.

"There's no doubt in my mind that they are not going to make some extra precautions on that way," Davis said. "I mean they are elementary school kids and at the end of the day we all know each other so they are not going to put our kids in danger."

Thorpe was arraigned on some of his charges on Monday and is due back in court on July 29.