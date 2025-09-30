Arranged meeting with 'narcotics-related overtones' may have led to double shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police say a drug deal gone bad may have led to Monday’s double shooting at Tidemill Farms on Sacramento Drive that killed a 19-year-old and seriously injured a 17-year-old.

An update from police on Tuesday says, in part, "The circumstances surrounding the encounter suggest possible narcotics-related overtones.”

The update goes on to say shots were fired after the two teens got into a verbal argument and says the two victims knew each other, a trend Hampton’s police chief talked about in a news conference Friday in response to several recent crimes.

“Usually in this neighborhood, there’s nothing like that," said Karvono Davis.

Davis lives within eyesight of where the shooting happened and said the shooting is, in his words, very hurtful.

“My kids are kind of distraught about it," Davis said.

The shooting makes him want to be more aware.

“I’m going to have to keep an eye out, not only on my kids but on the neighborhood," Davis explained.

Tuesday, police identified the 19-year-old as Norfolk resident Kyree Staton. The 17-year-old was not identified.

“I’m concerned how these children are being raised," said parent Erik Brown.

Brown is concerned children are being raised to think killing someone is okay.

When News 3 interviewed him, he said he had just finished cleaning up blood and glass left after the shooting. He believes parents taking a harder line with their kids could help deter kids from getting involved in crime.

“Us, as parents, need to sit back and think, ‘Hey, you can’t live in my house if you’re a criminal either way. If you’re a good kid, sure, you can stay. But if you’re a bad kid I think you’ve got to go.' I think that’s the message that a lot of parents need to understand," Brown said.

As of Tuesday, the shooting remained under investigation.