Bigsby back in court facing child neglect charges months after murder conviction

HAMPTON, Va. — Cory Bigsby, the Hampton man currently serving a 45-year sentence for killing his son, Codi, is expected to appear in court Monday morning.

In March of this year, a jury found Bigsby guilty of second-degree murder and concealment of a body in connection to Codi's death. He was sentenced to 40 years for the murder charge and five years for concealment of a body in June.

Watch: Bigsby bodycam videos show aftermath of Codi reported missing

Bigsby is due back in court to face child neglect charges unrelated to Codi's disappearance.

Shortly after Codi was reported missing on January 31, 2022, Hampton police started searching for him. Days after the search began, Cory was arrested and charged with child neglect.

Watch: Hampton man Cory Bigsby found guilty of killing his son Codi

It wasn't until about six months later in June that Cory was charged with murder in connection to Codi's death.

To this day, Codi's body has never been found.