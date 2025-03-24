Civic engagement workshop hosted by NAACP in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — In Hampton, the NAACP recently organized a civic engagement workshop to discuss national and local issues, reflecting on the progress made in civil rights and the challenges that still exist today.

News 3's Danielle Saitta had the chance to speak with Catherine Spence, a woman who experienced segregation firsthand during the civil rights movement in the 1950s.

Spence reminisced about how life was markedly different back then, sharing a personal anecdote: "I had to go to the back of the restaurant to order a hamburger." With a historical perspective, she expressed her concern over the low voter turnout in the recent election.

"People have not been through what we went through, and it bothers me because I feel it’s not getting better," Spence lamented, highlighting the ongoing struggle for equal rights.

The NAACP attributed the lack of participation to widespread apathy among citizens. Gaylene Kanoyton, the Hampton NAACP president, stated, "There was a lot of apathy out there. We tried to talk to them. Virginia voted for their values and the rest of the country went the other way."

In addition to discussions about voting patterns, the workshop addressed pressing issues affecting federal workers, including mass layoffs and the potential impact of executive orders on education and social services. Gaylene emphasized, "The working class is seeing it. You have thousands of federal employees who have lost their jobs. It is affecting families… These executive orders are affecting everyone somehow, someway."

To encourage active participation, the NAACP provided practical solutions for attendees, urging them to reach out to their local legislators through various means, including online platforms and postcards. They underscored the importance of being prepared for the upcoming governor's race in November.

"Know how to contact your legislatures so your legislatures can hear your voice as well," Gaylene advised.

Spence added her own thoughts on bridging divisions in the community, suggesting a simple yet powerful approach: "Smile and be lovely to people, and your life would be much better."

The NAACP's workshop aimed to inspire civic involvement and foster a spirit of advocacy among citizens in Hampton Roads.