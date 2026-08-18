Cleveland Transit Authority executive reported critically missing in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A 50-year-old-man reported missing in Hampton on Monday evening is a transit executive in Ohio and was in Hampton to visit his son, according to GCRTA police.

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority Police Chief Deidre Jones confirmed Dr. Floun’say Caver has been missing since Monday morning.

Jones says Caver was visiting his son, who is a college freshman in Hampton, Virginia.

Hampton police say a family member reported Caver missing at 11 a.m. on Monday and the last time anyone heard from him or knew his whereabouts was at 3 a.m. that same day.

A police detective says family told him Caver was severely stressed but didn't elaborate.

The following Critically Missing Adult Alert was issued Monday evening by Virginia State Police:

Name: Flounsay Romaine Caver

Age: 50

Date last seen: August 17 around 3 a.m.

Last known location: Jonquil Lane in Hampton

Physical description: 5 foot 6 inches, 170 lbs, brown hair and eyes, possibly wearing a black and gray Puma dri-fit shirt and black shorts.

More details: He is believed to be on foot

Transit Police are in contact with police in Hampton. Caver would have been at today's GCRTA board meting, and board members are aware of the missing persons report, News 5 Cleveland reports.

The GCRTA released the following statement on his disappearance:

"We have recently learned that Dr. Floun’say R. Caver, GCRTA Deputy General Manager of Operations, who was on a planned trip to Virginia, is now listed as a missing person. Virginia State Police and the Hampton Police are leading the investigation. Currently information is limited. We will provide additional information as we are able. We have communicated with our employees and ask everyone to join us in prayer for Dr. Caver’s safe return. We continue to keep the Caver family in our thoughts and prayers as the search continues."

According to GCRTA, Caver joined the Executive team as Chief Operating Officer / Deputy General Manager - Operations in 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Department at 757-727-6111.

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