Fatal stabbing outside Phish concert not deterring vendors, phans

HAMPTON, Va. — Sunday, Hampton police continued to investigate after a fatal Friday night stabbing in the area outside the Hampton Coliseum where vendors were set up for the Phish concert.

“I don’t feel particularly concerned," said vendor Biff Mokarry.

Friday’s stabbing wasn’t stopping Mokarry from setting up his vendor tent Sunday morning.

Hampton police investigate homicide, maiming on Coliseum Drive

“I’ve been coming to these shows for 30 years and I’ve never heard of anything even remotely like this," Mokarry said. "It feels like an isolated incident. If, in 30 years, it happens once I don’t think I’ll ever see it again.”

Others News 3 talked with also said they weren't concerned. Mokarry said there did seem to be a heightened sense of awareness Saturday, though, as a result of the stabbing.

As of Sunday, Hampton police had a person of interest they were questioning. Police said the stabbing was the result of an argument between a group of people. The person stabbed was taken to a hospital where they died.

Man dies after stabbing in Hampton; second deadly stabbing in less than 24 hours

Police also said another person was taken to the hospital for treatment and a third person showed up at the hospital for treatment.

“This is definitely not indicative of the Phish crowd," Phish fan Steve Rioblanco said.

Fans News 3 talked with didn’t want this to overshadow what they said had otherwise been a safe and exciting weekend.

The Phish from Vermont make their way back to the 'Mothership'

“It’s kind of a blow. Everybody’s saddened by it. But it’s not what the community’s about," said Rioblanco.

In a Facebook post, Phish called the incident tragic and says, in part, “We are deeply saddened by this and our hearts go out to all of those affected.”