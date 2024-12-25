Hampton Christmas event continues tradition of serving hundreds in need

HAMPTON, Va. — Christmas Day is a major holiday, but it's not a day off for everyone.

Volunteers gathered at the Boys & Girls Club in Hampton to serve people in need, providing food, clothes, and toys.

“This year has been tough," said Cassidy Fryer.

Fryer was one of dozens of people who attended the tenth annual Do Gooders Christmas feeding at the Boys and Girls Club.

“We weren’t really ready for Christmas," said Fryer.

The 2024 event was her first. Without it, she said, Christmas would not have been as merry and bright.

“Would’ve been kind of short a little bit," Fryer explained.

She was excited to bring her four-year-old daughter with her.

“Just to make my child happy. Just for Christmas, just to make her have a good Christmas," said Fryer.

Organizers said the event has grown ever since it started. Everything is donated by the community. The goal for 2024? Serve 500 people. Ten times as many as the first year.

“We were brought up on love, and we’re supposed to share that. So we’re sharing love with our community," Do Gooders President Whalan McDew said.

“For me, the joy comes from seeing such a diverse audience being able to come together and celebrate this day together," said Do Gooders Founder and CEO Deena Moore.

A day where smiles are placed on the faces of people like Fryer.

"It took a pain off my shoulders," Fryer said. "It made me happy. It made her happy.”

The Do Gooders hold other events throughout the year as well. To learn more about the organization, click here.