Roger that: Santa Claus uses EMS radio to help comfort children during on-scene calls

I can hear you loud and clear, go for 'North Pole 1'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Before embarking on his journey across the world, Santa Claus decided to lend a helping hand to emergency responders in Hampton Roads this Friday.

This marks the 21st year of "Santa on the Air" in Virginia Beach.

The North Pole native got his very own EMS radio and he is ready to provide emotional support for frightened children during on-scene calls. Just radio, "North Pole 1."

Santa can be radioed by local police, fire, military, and EMS whenever needed.

Santa is even available for media interviews, so News 3 might just get our very own North Pole correspondent.

