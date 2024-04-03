Hampton oyster shell recycling, building living shorelines combat 'D+' State of the Bay grade

HAMPTON, Va. — The most recent State of the Bay report was in 2022; in it, several areas were lacking, but some programs have been put into place to try to bump up the D+ grade.

One of those programs is oyster shell recycling, a program by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF).

“Oysters are known for filtering up to 50 gallons of water a day, so oysters in large part are really great for water quality,” said Ryan Westpfahl.

Across Virginia, restaurants hold onto their oyster shells to give to CBF. Fuller's Raw Bar in Hampton donates 6,000 shells a week.

Westpfahl explains how the shells are utilized.

“Baby oysters need a hard substance to set on so they can grow and they prefer to set on something with the same chemical composition as them such as oyster shells,” said Westpfahl.

One shell can house up to 10 baby oysters. Oysters help keep algae blooms from occurring, by filtering out sediment, nitrogen, and phosphorus.

Living shorelines are another way to help out the Chesapeake Bay watershed. They create a natural barrier to combat erosion, and the grasses provide a habitat for aquatic creatures.

"We really need to embrace our water and we need to live with it, so we need to have an active engaged waterfront and living shorelines are one way to achieve that," said Hampton Wetlands coordinator Allison Jackura.

The City of Hampton partnered with the Colonial Soil and Water Conservation District in 2023 to give grants to residents to build living shorelines.

As of April 2024, one project is under construction, but the city is looking for more applicants. Up to $30,000 in funding could be available per project.

More information can be found here.