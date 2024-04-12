Hampton PD need info on shooting near Jordan Dr. after victim walks into Sentara CarePlex

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are looking for leads in a shooting that left a Newport News man with life-threatening injuries Friday.

Around 2 p.m., there were reported gunshots near Jordan Drive and Roxbury Terrace, according to Hampton PD. While investigating the scene, there was a call about a walk-in gunshot victim at the Sentara CarePlex.

The Newport News victim is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Portsmouth Woman mauled to death by pit bulls in Portsmouth Madeline Miller

Officers say that a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was at the reported location when an unknown suspect(s) fired at him. The victim then shot back and was injured in the exchange.

No other reported injuries or property damages were reported, according to HPD. There is also no suspect information.

Police say that they are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers never appear in court and if a tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, callers could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1500.