Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute Opens New Wellness Space for Patients and Caregivers

HAMPTON, Va. — Patients receiving treatment at the Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute now have a new place to relax, connect and take a break from the challenges of cancer care.

The institute recently celebrated the opening of a wellness space designed specifically for patients and their caregivers. The new area features a high-end massage chair, a gaming station with a PlayStation and a variety of activities aimed at improving the overall treatment experience.

"We want patients and caregivers to come in here and have fun," said Tiffany Velz Rodgers, marketing director for the Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute. "We have a rack of games that they can come and play, sit in here, grab the remote control and just enjoy moments together."

Rodgers said the massage chair is one of the highlights of the space, giving patients, loved ones and caregivers an opportunity to step away from the stress of treatment and recharge.

"Patients, their loved ones, their caregivers can come, relax, relate and release," she said.

The addition is especially meaningful for proton therapy patients, who often spend about six weeks at the center undergoing treatment.

Former patient Anthony Claiborne believes the new space fills an important need.

"This spot right here is definitely what's needed for the caregivers," Claiborne said.

The project was made possible through a $60,000 donation from Alex's Sunnyside Playroom, a nonprofit founded by Gwendolyn Porter in honor of her husband, who died from cancer.

Porter said her family's experience navigating cancer treatment inspired her to support both patients and the people caring for them.

"We had such a hard time as caregivers, my daughters and myself, when my husband was fighting cancer," Porter said. "Caregivers are often overlooked."

She said creating opportunities for families to spend meaningful time together remains central to the nonprofit's mission.

"Bringing people together in moments where they can have meaningful times together is really important to me," Porter said.

The institute is also expanding its support services with art therapy, cooking and yoga classes scheduled for patients and caregivers later this year.

The goal is simple: help patients and their loved ones find comfort, connection and moments of joy while navigating cancer treatment.

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