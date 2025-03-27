Hampton VA Medical Center employee returns to work after Trump admin cuts

HAMPTON, Va. — News 3 is following through on our coverage of federal workers being laid off under the Trump administration.

After nearly a month of unemployment, one employee at the Hampton VA is telling News 3 she was asked to return to work.

Lashavia Prather was one of 12 employees at the Hampton Veteran Affairs Medical Center whose positions were cut. Prather says she recently got a call from her supervisor to return to work.

"We just got the notice saying to rescind everyone's job and you're coming back. She said we're going to put you on administrative pay. We don't have a date or you all to come back yet so just be on standby," Prather said.

Prather is a veteran and had been working at the VA for about ten months as a secretary. She says she was confused but eager to be employed again.

"A week went by and she called me saying 'Hey, you can come back to work.' Even though we were allowed to come back, it's still too many questions and not enough answers," Prather said.

Last month, the acting executive director of the Hampton VA said the dismissals were "limited" and involved staff who were still considered probationary. They followed cuts being made across the federal government as Elon Musk and his team look for ways to save money.

The AFGE Local 2328 Union represents federal employees at the Hampton VA. They say 12 employees initially lost their jobs.

They sent News 3 a statement below:

"AFGE filed lawsuit and judge determined terminations were illegal. Office of personal management does not have authority to fire people at other agencies. They did not have authority to fire people at the VA medical. We are thrilled our people are back," Stavy Shorter, the vice president of AFGE Local 2328 Union said.

Prather says the union was instrumental in her getting her job back. But she says the last month has been a roller coaster ever since she was let go.

"I got an email Feb. 24 a couple minutes before it was time for me to get off of work. In big letters, it said terminated. I'm seven months pregnant," Prather said.

The Department of Veteran's Administration announced more than 1,400 employees were laid off nationwide.

News 3 did reach out to the Hampton VA for comment and are waiting to hear back.