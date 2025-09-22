'Makes us nervous:' Business reacts after police officer shoots suspect attempting to rob gas station

HAMPTON, Va. — Crime scene tape surrounded the Royal Farms gas station near the intersection of W. Mercury Boulevard and Martha Lee Drive in Hampton for much of the day Monday after police say an officer shot a man attempting to rob the gas station.

“Definitely makes us nervous," said Sheree Boyd.

Boyd is the co-owner of Pet World, located across the street from the Royal Farms gas station, where police say an officer unknowingly walked in on a man and woman attempting to rob the gas station around 4:15 Monday morning.

Watch previous coverage: Police shoot 1 suspect, arrest another in attempted robbery at Royal Farms: HPD

Police shooting on West Mercury Boulevard under investigation: HPD

In scanner traffic, you can hear officers being dispatched to the gas station for a reported shooting.

Police said the man was shot by the officer when he pointed a gun at the officer after that officer told him to drop it. They said the woman ran away but was arrested nearby.

Boyd said aside from the nervousness, the incident also makes her more aware.

“Keep an eye on things here just to make sure that we don’t have any problems," said Boyd. "I’d say our biggest thing is just keeping an eye on cameras, keeping an eye on customers, talking to people, and working with our community to kind of keep things where they need to be.”

Watch related: Shooting at West Mercury Boulevard intersection leads to multi-vehicle crash: HPD

Shooting at West Mercury Boulevard intersection leads to multi-vehicle crash: HPD

She said there have also been crimes at another nearby business, but she said crime shouldn’t define the area and doesn’t make her feel any different about the area.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily something that happens all the time," Boyd explained.

As of Monday, the man shot remained in the hospital with what police were calling serious injuries. His name and the name of the officer had not been released. Police identified 44-year-old Newport News resident Crystal Seyam as the woman they say was with the man.

She was facing five charges.