Man wanted in connection to deadly shooting at Hampton Wingstop

HAMPTON, Va. — Police have named a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened at a Hampton Wingstop on Valentine's Day.

Police are looking for Isaiah Harris (pictured below), a 25-year-old man from Newport News who they say is connected to the shooting.

Hampton Police Division Isaiah Harris

Harris is a former employee of the Wingstop on Coliseum Crossing, which is where the shooting happened, police say.



On the night of the shooting, Harris and another man were arguing inside Wingstop, according to police. Harris then pulled out a gun, shot the man, and left before officers arrived, police say.

The man who was shot and killed was identified by police as Travell Giles, a 29-year-old Newport News.

Harris is now facing the following charges, according to police: second degree murder, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and shooting inside an occupied building.

Harris is still wanted by police. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call police at 757-727-6111. You can also leave an anonymous tip by visiting www.p3tips.com.

We'll update this article with any further developments.