Hampton Police chief gives update on deadly Wingstop shooting, details city crime stats

HAMPTON, Va. — In a crime update, Hampton Police Chief Jimmie Wildman says homicides are down compared to this time last year. But he also says burglaries are on the rise.

The chief also gave an update about the Wingstop shooting last month. He says they are still looking for the suspect in the shooting that left an employee dead.

"We have warrants obtained for the person responsible for that," Wildman said. "We’re using the assistance of the U.S. Marshals to pursue that individual. As soon as we identify the place he’s located, we’ll make an arrest and bring him into custody."

Hampton Hampton community celebrates life of man killed at Wingstop on Valentine's Day Erika Craven

Hampton Police say the suspect is a former Wingstop employee who shot and killed 29-year-old Travell Giles.

The chief detailed crime statistics. Police say 27 people were killed in homicides in 2023. And so far, this year, three people have been killed in shootings.

Police say these numbers don't include justified homicides where a shooter acted in self defense.

In January, 17-year-old Vic’Quan Newton, a Hampton High student was shot and killed. In November of 2023, 17-year-old Brian Fullerton was shot and killed at a Rally’s.

Hampton Mother mourns 17-year-old son killed in Monday night shooting Ellen Ice

Hampton residents say teen shootings are especially heartbreaking.

"We have a lot of violent crime and juvenile crime, "Carter Phillips, a Hampton resident, said. "It worries me that we have so many shootings in the city. We have a lot of violent crime and juvenile crime.""

"Something needs to be done about guns and kids shooting kids," another Hampton resident said.

The chief says police are working on connecting with youth.

"I’d like to give credit to our efforts with the youth," Wideman said. "We partnered with Hopeful Hampton and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office with his program, Ceasefire."

Watch related story: 'I'm in disbelief:' Mother mourns 17-year-old son killed in Monday night shooting

'I'm in disbelief;' Mother mourns 17-year-old son shot and killed Monday night

"Increase in burglaries, we observed and increase in commercial burglars," Wideman said some crimes are on the rise. "Vape shops and cell phone stores are target groups that have increase in burglaries.

Hampton’s crime is lower, compared to other Hampton roads cities.

Chief Wideman says cameras around the city have deterred crime and even helped solve crimes.