Nonprofit organizes Labor Day cookout for veterans at Hampton VA Clinic

HAMPTON, Va. — People are coming together in Hampton to help veterans celebrate Labor Day.

For the first time, food was wheeled out of the Vanguard Brewery in Hampton August 29 to feed veterans at the Hampton VA on Labor Day weekend.

The brewery provided baked beans and potato salad. Active duty soldiers stationed at Fort Eustis were at the brewery Friday morning to help load the food. They also helped serve it at the VA.

Other businesses also donated food and Home Depot donated a grill for the VA. This was organized by The Veterans Care Project, a local nonprofit focused on helping veterans in need.

While this was the organization’s first Labor Day event, it’s not the first time the organization has partnered with the brewery to feed veterans at the VA.

“These people don’t have family, some of them. Some of them have family who don’t come and see them, so we make sure every holiday that they get something from the Veterans Care Project," said Veterans Care Project Founder Rick Mulligan.

The nonprofit plans to make the Labor Day weekend cookout an annual event.