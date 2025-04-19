Food delivered to veterans at Hampton VA Medical Center to celebrate Easter

HAMPTON, Va. — At Vanguard Brewpub in Hampton Friday, food was loaded up and taken to veterans at the Hampton VA medical center to celebrate Easter.

Volunteers from the Hampton Sheriff’s Office, including Sheriff Karen Bowden, picked up pans of pulled pork, baked beans, and potato salad made in-house at the brewpub.

This was organized by Rick Mulligan, who runs a nonprofit in Hampton Roads that helps veterans.

This was the first time he’s organized an Easter meal, but not the first time he’s partnered with the brewpub to feed veterans.

Both Mulligan and the brewpub’s president, Randy Thomas, said as veterans themselves, they’re glad to be able to help fellow veterans.

“One of the gals I know that works out there, she said, ‘I don’t how. Easter may be a little shaky because, sometimes, other places can’t come through.’ She said, ‘What do you think?’ I said, ‘We will pull something together because that’s what we do," Mulligan explained.

“A lot of people sit in the hospital over there. I’m sure that they’re lonely, they don’t have family members. To bring this community together and have that event for them is, I think, probably life-altering for them especially emotionally," Thomas said.

Bowden said she wanted to volunteer because it's part of what the sheriff's office stands for.

"We talk about partnership and collaboration. These are the things that the Hampton Sheriff's Office engages in," Bowden said.

Other food, including some from area restaurants, was also donated to help feed the veterans at the VA Friday.

Area elementary school students made Easter cards for the veterans as well.