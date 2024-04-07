Northampton Schools announces early release for solar eclipse

NORTHAMPTON, Va. — Northampton County Schools said in a release Saturday that students would be released early on Monday in order to watch the solar eclipse.

Middle and high schools will be dismissed at noon, elementary schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m., according to the release.

Schools reminded students and their parents that they should not watch the eclipse without proper eye protection. Sunglasses will not provide the necessary protection.

The National Science Teaching Association has resources available to ensure safety during the eclipse.