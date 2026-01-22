Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
15  WX Alerts
NewsIn Your CommunityHampton

Actions

One adult, two children displaced after house fire on Shell Road: HDFR

IMG_2852.jpg
Hampton Fire &amp; Rescue
IMG_2852.jpg
Posted

HAMPTON, Va. — One adult and two children were displaced following a house fire on Shell Road Thursday morning, according to Hampton Fire & Rescue.

Around 5:48 a.m., crews responded to the house fire in the 1600 Block of Shell Road. The fire was marked under control at 6:32 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to Hampton Fire & Rescue.

The displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Hampton Fire & Rescue says the fire remains under investigation; although, it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

More stories from Hampton

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast