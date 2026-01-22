One adult, two children displaced after house fire on Shell Road: HDFR

HAMPTON, Va. — One adult and two children were displaced following a house fire on Shell Road Thursday morning, according to Hampton Fire & Rescue.

Around 5:48 a.m., crews responded to the house fire in the 1600 Block of Shell Road. The fire was marked under control at 6:32 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to Hampton Fire & Rescue.

The displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Hampton Fire & Rescue says the fire remains under investigation; although, it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.