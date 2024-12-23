Positive dance outlet takes Hampton students on the field of an NFL game

HAMPTON, Va. — An outlet for kids on the peninsula to express themselves has taken them to the field of an NFL game.

Coach Shameka Fennell says she takes great pride in the three teams she coaches, one of which went to the Commanders-Eagles game this weekend to perform a kick off performance in front of thousands.

"These kids practice every day and sometimes it be late practices and or early practices but they are very dedicated," said Fennell.

Before buckling up and heading to Maryland for Sunday's game, News 3 sat down with Coach Meka and a few other coaches.

They believe the arts can be a solution to issues like youth violence.

"When kids get out of school, it's good for them to have something to look forward to versus getting out of school and getting on TikTok or getting on group chats," said Coach Jamisha. "This is an outlet for them to be able to dance it's better than just being out doing nothing and finding a way to get in trouble."

The coaches think what they offer isn't just a solution to crime, but a confidence booster.

"That's what I push into them to believe in yourself. You can do what you say you can do and keep pushing never stop," said Fennell.

Through passion and perseverance, Fennell has built this team from the ground up.

Money for travel and uniforms coming from donations and her own pocket. Now she can't wait to see what her dancers do in the new year.

"I would do anything for them, anything to keep them out of those streets, away from negativity, pregnancy, drugs, abuse," said Fennell. "They deserve it they definitely deserve it."