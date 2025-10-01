Ramping up access: New ramp at Aberdeen Gardens helps make neighborhood's history more accessible

HAMPTON, Va. — Stepping into the Aberdeen Gardens Historic Museum complex is like stepping back in time. Until Wednesday, it required just that — a step.

But thanks to a $5,000 grant from Dominion Energy and some donated work by a local construction company, people can now also access the building using a ramp.

“We’re just thrilled to be able to provide this ADA-compliant ramp," Dominion Energy External Affairs Senior Strategic Adviser Bonita Billingsley Harris.

For Harris, the project is personal. Her great-grandfather helped design the neighborhood in the 1930s.

“I grew up hearing about Aberdeen Gardens and how proud he was of this project. It was built by all African American professionals for an African American community," said Harris.

Aberdeen Gardens was the first such neighborhood in the U.S. Many relatives of the neighborhood’s original families still live or own homes in the neighborhood.

Prior to the official ceremony to celebrate the ramp, a longtime Aberdeen Gardens resident offered a short history lesson on the neighborhood and a tour of the museum.

“With this ramp access now, we can see all community members," Aberdeen Gardens Historic Civic Association President Eyvette Jones said.

Jones said there is a lot of history in the neighborhood, making the ramp something that is needed to ensure that history can be shared and preserved.

“The yards are large. Everyone farmed. We have the original chicken coop in the back. Family, community, history," Jones explained.

Along with the ramp, a path has been created to make the informational markers behind the museum more accessible as well.