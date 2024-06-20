Historic Virginia Beach community makes national register, preserves history

One Virginia Beach community is celebrating its African American history.

The Seatack historic district is now on the national register of historic places after the Virginia Beach historic preservation commission announced it this week.

Located along Birdneck Road, a life-long resident of the historic Seatack community says this is a pivotal moment for the community.

"It is a wonderful thing. Seatack was established in 1810. It’s largely an African American community," Donnie Gregory, a life-long Seatack resident said.

Gregory’s family has lived in Seatack for centuries and he’s been collecting pictures and history of Seatack for decades.

"My grandmother’s family has been here since the 1700’s. We have land in the creek area," Gregory said.

With the land now being on the historic registry, he believes it will prevent developers from coming in and building on the historic land.

In 2023, there was a proposal to build a lithium battery facility in the Seatack area.

"The community stopped them right in their tracks. They wanted to build a battery facility. The community rose up and petitioned in city hall and stopped it," Gregory said.

"A tapestry of Black perseverance. That’s what Seatack is all about. Seatack had its own fire station, church and funeral home. It also provided its own school," historian Edna Hawkins-Hendrix said.

The preservation commission says the national register of historic places is honorary and does not impose restrictions or provide protection for properties in historic districts.

Meaning residents will have to keep fighting to preserve their community.