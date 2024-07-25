Ride the Hampton Carousel for free on National Carousel Day

The Hampton History City Museum is celebrating National Carousel Day by offering free rides on the city's iconic carousel on Thursday.

Carousel rides, which are usually $1.00, will be free on July 25 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Watch related coverage: Hampton celebrates re-opening of historic carousel

Hampton celebrates re-opening of historic carousel

The carousel was built in 1920 and was recently restored to its original beauty. This historic module is housed in its own weather-protected pavilion at Carousel Park on the city’s downtown waterfront.

In addition to its historic beauty, the carousel is one of only 170 antique wooden merry-go-rounds that still exist in the U.S.

This is the first celebration of National Carousel Day at the Hampton Carousel since 2022 due to structural problems.

The Hampton Carousel is located at 602 Settlers Landing Rd. For more information, call the Hampton Visitor Center at 757-727-1102.