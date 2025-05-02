Rob Holland's plane 'porpoised' during landing at Langley, causing fatal crash: NTSB report

HAMPTON, Va. — While approaching landing at Langley Air Force Base on Thursday, April 24 prior to an air show performance, famed aerobatic pilot Rob Holland's plane — an MX Aircraft MXS — "porpoised" twice before crashing on the runway, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

According to the report, witnesses said the plane was approaching on the runway making a "normal approach."

The plane then "porpoised" twice, pitched "straight up", rolled 90 degrees to the left, and then crashed.

Who was Rob Holland, the MXS-RH stunt pilot who died in crash at Langley AFB?

While it sheds some light on the cause of the fatal crash two days before the Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show, held biennially at the base, much remains to be understood about how the expert pilot lost control of his aircraft.

The NTSB report discusses modifications Holland made to his aircraft with the help of the manufacturer, MX Aircraft, and its certification by the Federal Aviation Administration for "special airworthiness" as a plane used for exhibition and air racing.

This is a breaking story and will be updated