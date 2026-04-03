'This is super important:' Nonprofit continues effort to give Hampton VA veterans an Easter meal

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton Roads nonprofit continues to help veterans at the Hampton VA, collecting food for an Easter meal for the vets.

The food, including greens, macaroni and cheese, and pulled pork, was collected Friday at the Vanguard in Hampton.

“We love serving the vets because they have served us," said volunteer Kim Barnese. She and other volunteers helped load up the food donated by businesses and deliver it to the veterans.

Watch: Congressman Scott tours Hampton Roads VA clinics, discusses staffing shortages

Congressman Scott tours Hampton Roads VA clinics, discusses VA staffing shortages

Barnese’s husband served in the Navy.

“It’s such a fulfillment, knowing that my husband served for 16 years in the military and to know other veterans," said Barnese.

Veterans Care Project organizes the event each year along with similar events for other holidays.

Watch: Nonprofit organizes Labor Day cookout for veterans at Hampton VA Clinic

Nonprofit organizes Labor Day cookout for veterans at Hampton VA Clinic

“The impact we’re having, we’re pleased," Veterans Care Project Founder Rick Mulligan said. “The holidays for the veterans out there are critical. A lot of them don’t have any family anymore. A lot of them have family that won’t come to see them. So for us, this is super important.”

The nonprofit’s work is something News 3 has covered before, but something that may have been especially important this time.

Watch: Food delivered to veterans at Hampton VA Medical Center to celebrate Easter

Food delivered to veterans at Hampton VA Medical Center to celebrate Easter

A report released by the U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs in January 2026 says, in part, the VA Secretary is "recklessly and relentlessly executing harmful policies that put veterans’ care and benefits at greater risk than ever before.”

At a congressional oversight hearing, however, VA Secretary Doug Collins pushed back, saying the VA needs to be reformed.

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VA secretary pauses implementation of disability rating policy change after backlash

“This is not a reduction in force, this is not diminished direct care for veterans. This is a reorganization that will eliminate the glut of the VA administrative overhead and push more resources directly into the field," said Collins.

Aside from providing holiday meals, Veterans Care Project hosts coffee with a vet events and as of April 2026 was considering other activities like horseback riding and museum trips.