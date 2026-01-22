Two dead, four injured after house fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Two people are dead and four people are injured, including a firefighter, after a house fire in Hampton on Wednesday night, according to Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

Around 6 p.m., Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue arrived at the 90 block of W County Street on the report of a multi-alarm residential fire. Fire officials say smoke could be seen from their station.

Crews found a blazing fire on arrival. Two residents escaped with injuries and were tended to immediately.

Bystanders reported that several people were trapped inside the house. Fire crews rescued one person and assisted another out of the house, then started attacking the fire.

Additional crews from the fire departments of Newport News, Poquoson, Norfolk and Langley Air Force Base arrived to help put out the fire and backfill Hampton fire stations.

Of the five total patients transferred to local hospitals for care, three are being treated for smoke inhalation and burns, and two died of their injuries.

One firefighter is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries from falling through the roof.

This incident remains under investigation by Hampton Fire Marshal's Office.