VDOT, city crews, to work around the clock Monday to treat potentially icy roads

HAMPTON, Va. — As winter weather impacts the Peninsula, parents are left wondering if schools will remain open tomorrow.

Road crews are actively treating roads to prevent the formation of black ice overnight. As temperatures are expected to dip, crews will use rock salt if conditions remain above 20 degrees Fahrenheit. However, if temperatures drop further, a salt brine solution will be necessary to keep roads safe.

Brandon Bias, a local resident, expressed concerns about winter weather, noting it has been some time since such conditions were experienced. "When it gets dark, young kids and their sports cars want to have some fun," he said, highlighting the potential dangers of slick roads.

Watch related coverage: Virginia State Police responding to crashes as winter storm hits

Virginia State Police responding to crashes as winter storm hits

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is closely monitoring conditions and can pre-treat roads if necessary. They utilize a mix of salt and abrasives to enhance traction and deploy calcium chloride to help melt ice and snow.

In Hampton, public works crews have been pre-treating bridges and overpasses since yesterday and will continue to work around the clock. Mike Holtzclaw, a city spokesperson, stated, "They're focusing on pre-treating during the day and then really hitting the roadways overnight to try to ensure safety."

As the weather develops, the main question for parents remains: Will there be school on Tuesday?

Watch related coverage: Newport News coffee shop stays open despite winter storm

Local coffee shop CURE open during winter weather

Williamsburg-James City County Schools are evaluating the current and predicted weather conditions along with potential road safety before making any announcements. Newport News schools had a planning day scheduled for teachers but may also adjust plans based on conditions, with a decision expected Monday evening.

Bias cautioned that for those unfamiliar with winter driving conditions, slick roads can pose significant risks. "If you haven't grown up with it and haven't been taught how to drive on it, it can be very hazardous," he said.

Road crews in Hampton will continue to treat the roads overnight as temperatures fall.