Voters in Hampton head to the polls for early voting

HAMPTON, Va. — Get out and vote. That's the message that those on both sides of the aisle are spreading this election season.

Different political and community groups are making efforts to encourage voters to show up to the polls. Some voters showed up to vote in Hampton Sunday as part of a Hampton NAACP Souls to the Polls effort.

"I decided to go ahead and vote today because I was at a service today and the pastor, pastor Swan, made it very clear to us that this was our opportunity to vote on a Sunday. It was something new because I am normally a day-of voter because I enjoy seeing my number turn," said Wanda Gatlin, early voter in Hampton.

"I think early voting is extremely important, especially in person. It gets us out to speak to the politicians but also enable us to discern which way we want to vote," said Michael Mulheran, early voter in Hampton.

And how do voters feel after they made their choices?

"I'm like, 'whoo it's done!'" smiled Gatlin.

The turnout this year is bigger than normal those at Hampton's registrar's office explained. Officials said there were roughly 500 people early voting at the location Sunday.

Those helping folks get to the polls took note.

"Voter registration is at an all-time high. We have younger voters that are turning out. I have seen more first time voters this year than I have ever seen before," said Gaylene Kanoyton, president of Hampton NAACP. "Voter turnout has been huge. Today we should have record numbers of turnout here in Hampton. People are excited about voting."

"What should people know before they head out to the polls?" asked News 3 reporter Erika Craven.

"They should know the issues," answered Kanoyton.

That includes issues involving the economy and health care and issues at both the state and federal levels.

"All of these are on the ballot. Criminal justice is on the ballot. You know, we have judges that are chosen by the president on the Supreme Court and also on the federal level and these judges have life time positions," said Kanoyton.

Voters said they did their homework.

"I went to a few different forms and then I attended a few events that the candidates had and then I did my own research," said Gatlin.

They said it's important.

"Voting is our currency in a democracy. And if we don't vote we're making a decision on having someone else choose what our lives are going to look like," said Kanoyton.

Some tips from officials: check your registration status before you head to the polls, bring identification, and if you see something amiss at a voting location, say something.

In Virginia, the online registration deadline is Oct. 15, but you can register in-person through Nov. 5.

In North Carolina, the online registration deadline has passed, but eligible residents can do same-day registration during in-person early voting through Nov. 2.

Election day is November 5.

For voter information in Virginia click here. For voter information in North Carolina click here. For additional voting resources visit vote.gov.