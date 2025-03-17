1 dead after crash involving Amtrak train, SUV in James City County, VSP says

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Authorities in James City County are investigating after one person died in a crash involving an Amtrak train and SUV Monday afternoon.

In a press release, Virginia State Police said it happened around 4:30 at the crossing on Peach Street. A white 2019 Toyota Highlander crossed the railroad tracks in front of an Amtrak train carrying 90 passengers.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that the driver of the Toyota Highlander, crossed the railroad tracks on a private road crossing, failing to stop at the sign controlling the crossing, and failed to yield the right of way to the oncoming train," authorities said in the release.

State Police said the driver of the SUV died. No passengers aboard the train were hurt.

Authorities did not immediately release the driver's identity as they work to notify family.

On its website, Amtrak said as of 6:15 p.m., Train 186 remain stopped just north of Newport News. The Northeast Regional train began in Newport News, heading northbound and was scheduled to arrive in Williamsburg at 4:10 p.m.

Amtrak Statement:

"Local emergency responders continue working to complete their investigation. Additional railroad crews are working to make the necessary equipment repairs, and an extended delay is anticipated. We sincerely appreciate your continued patience during this process and will provide updates as information becomes available. Departure estimates are subject to change. If a train is delayed past its scheduled departure time, it may leave earlier than the updated estimate if conditions allow. To avoid missing your train, please stay near the boarding area or monitor Amtrak.com or the Amtrak app for updates."

The train has several stops scheduled including Richmond, Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Newark and Washington.