13-year-old accused of shooting family member during argument at Williamsburg Rodeway Inn

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A 13-year-old boy is accused of shooting and injuring an adult family member in a room at a Williamsburg Rodeway Inn & Suites Sunday, according to James City County police.

The boy and his mother are now facing charges in connection with the shooting.

Police say the boy is facing the following firearms charges: aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling, juvenile in possession of a firearm, and reckless handling of a firearm.

The boy's mother, 35-year-old Stephanie Shackleford, is charged with six counts of child neglect and abuse and six counts of allowing access to firearms by children.

The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. at the Rodeway Inn & Suites on Richmond Road.

Police say the teen and a 40-year-old man were having a verbal argument when it escalated to the boy shooting and injuring the man. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The injured man and the charged teen are family, police say. Police did not elaborate on how they're related.

When officers arrived, they found the injured man, the boy's mother and several children, including the 13-year-old. Police say no one besides the man was hurt in the incident.

The boy was taken to a juvenile detention center and his mother was taken to jail, police added.

Police are still investigating the shooting. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and Child Protective Services are involved, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-592-6518 or email logan.english@jamescitycountyva.gov. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or online at p3tips.com.