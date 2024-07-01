15-year-old girl reported missing in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing to Williamsburg police.

Natalya Rich was last seen on Saturday evening around 9 p.m. "in the company of a group of other unknown juveniles," Williamsburg police said.

Natalya is a Black female, 5-foot-4, 110 pounds with dark hair and dark eyes. She also has a tattoo of a cross on her right arm and the dates 6/26 and 5/17/2020.

If you have any info about Natalya's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Williamsburg PD at 757-220-2331.