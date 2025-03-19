2 facing murder, abduction charges in connection to death of James City Co. man

JAMES CITY CO., Va. — A man and woman from James City County are now facing murder and abduction charges in the January death of a 67-year-old man.

Police say the new charges come from weeks of investigation after Jose Medellin died on January 31.

That afternoon, officers arrived to a home on Diascund Reservoir Road for a report of an assault in progress. They said they’d found an injured woman outside and Medellin unresponsive inside. He died soon after.

Prosecutors later charged 29-year-old Harley Hutchens and 28-year-old Amber Johnson in connection with that death and a robbery the day prior, but the felony murder and abduction charges were not announced until Wednesday.

Both are currently bring held in the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond and are scheduled to appear in court in May.