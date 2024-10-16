2 vehicle crash on I-64 in York County leaves one officer in the hospital

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia State trooper alerted VSP Wednesday morning that he was struck on Interstate 64 after completing a traffic stop, says police.

Trooper B. Nicholson was returning to his vehicle when he was sideswiped by 63-year-old Johnnie Ray Davis. Officers determined that Davis was not impaired nor was speed a factor in the crash, says the VSP.

Police have charged Davis with reckless driving. Trooper Nicholson sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.