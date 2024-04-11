4 gang members federally charged in connection to York Co. kidnapping death

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Four gang members have been federally charged in connection the kidnapping and murder of a woman in York County.

Hezekiah Carney, 25, of Norfolk, Jamica Langley, 24, of Richmond, Donnisha Goodman, 26, of Portsmouth and Jayquan Jones, 25, of Richmond, are charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping resulting in death after they allegedly abducted and killed Tyosha Tanique Mitchell on May 6, 2023, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

A fifth person, Acacia Jackson, 19, of New York, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping, the DOJ said.

Prosecutors say all five are members of the Almighty Black P. Stone Nation street gang.

In the early hours of May 6, Carney, Langley, Goodman and Jackson went to Mitchell's home on Bethel Street in Richmond to physically beat her for a "gang infraction," according to the DOJ.

Then, the DOJ says that Carney, Langley, Goodman, Jackson and Jones went back to her apartment — some armed and wearing masks — where they attacked Mitchell again and took her from her home.

The group then drove Mitchell in a Hyundai Sonata to a remote spot off Old Williamsburg Road in York County and executed her via eight gunshots to the head, abdomen, back, buttocks and legs, the report says.

Around 6:30 a.m. on May 6, the York-Poquson Sheriff's Office allegedly found Mitchell's body and numerous shell casings with an "S&B” headstamp, according to the report.

The next day, Norfolk police found and stopped the Sonata with three members of the group inside the car, the report states.

Investigators say that there was a matching 9mm cartridge with the same “S&B" headstamp from casings found at the scene, according to a recent release.

The two remaining members of the group were taken into custody later.

Jackson is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 22 and faces the maximum penalty of life in prison for conspiracy to commit kidnapping after pleading guilty to the charge.

If Carney, Goodman Langley and Jones are convicted of kidnapping resulting in death, the DOJ says that they'll face a mandatory sentence of life in prison.