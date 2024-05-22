5 arrested, accused of tampering with vehicles in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Four men and a teen boy have been arrested and charged with tampering with vehicles in Williamsburg more than a dozen times in a month-long period, according to police.

Williamsburg police say they spent over two months investigating 13 reports of vehicle tampering that happened from March 22 to April 25. The investigation included speaking with victims and witnesses, and collaborating with other agencies, police added.

The following arrests were made in connection to the vehicle tampering incidents, according to police:



Nisaiah Kion Perry, 19, from Williamsburg: facing 48 charges

Isiah Lamont Brown, 20 from James City County: facing 22 charges

Savon Qvonte Bailey, 20, of Newport News: police did not say how many charges he’s facing.

A 17-year-old boy: facing 25 charges.

The four are each facing different charges. However, they’re all facing the following charges, police say: credit card theft, conspiracy to commit credit card fraud, tampering with a vehicle, petit larceny, possession of burglarious tools, wearing a mask while committing a crime, conspiracy to commit a felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police also charged Quashawn Decarea Cunningham, a 22-year-old from Newport News, after investigating. He’s facing 17 charges, including the following, police say: removing the serial number from a firearm, false statement in the investigation of another’s crime, obstructing justice, disorderly conduct, and failure to obey an order from law enforcement officer.

More charges are pending investigation against other suspects, police say.

Williamsburg police say they have property related to the incidents that haven’t been claimed yet. They’re also encouraging other victims of vehicle tampering incidents that happened between March 22 and April 25 to reach out to them. If you’d like to contact police, they ask that you call Inv. Steve Roberts Jr. at 757-259-3799.

Additionally, anyone with information about the five people who were arrested is asked to contact police by calling 757-259-3799. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.