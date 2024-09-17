Body camera video shows police responding to altercation in large crowd at Busch Gardens

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Body camera video shows what happened during a chaotic night at Busch Gardens Williamsburg earlier this month when James City County police said a fight broke out in a crowd of several hundred people during the opening weekend of Howl-O-Scream.

The video — obtained by News 3 investigative producer Brianna Lanham through a FOIA request — shows police responding to the altercation in the large crowd and detaining a minor on the night of Saturday, September 7. Much of it is blurred because it involves people under 18 years old.

Police say it all started as a verbal argument between two large groups of people who were in line for rides near the park's entrance. Some people in the crowd reportedly made statements that someone may have a gun, causing the crowd to break up.

Police say they later encountered a group believed to be part of the altercation. One of them was grabbing at his waistband in a way that made them believe he might be armed, according to police.

The child was detained but no weapon was found, and the child was later released to his parents.

At one point in the video, an officer is heard saying, "Look man, the reason you got put into handcuffs is because you were reaching into your waistband.”

In response, the boy said, "I was walking like this, like this, I put my hands back to my side!”

“I’m explaining why we’re talking to you. We had people threatened about guns," replied the officer.

"It’s not me! I’m not threatening nobody!” said the boy.

No one was hurt that night and no one was arrested.

The following weekend, officers responded to another incident at Busch Gardens: an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the park last Saturday night, police say. The man was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive, police added.

The two incidents are unrelated.